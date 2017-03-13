Bear Valley Bike Path complete
Two separated sections of a bike path on the northern side of Bear Valley Road were recently completed, forging a cyclable connection between Jess Ranch Marketplace and Victor Valley College. The first section of the Bear Valley Bike Path starts at Reata Road and - heading west - extends more than 1,000 feet to Jess Ranch Parkway, town documents show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Exit pharte
|32,801
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|14 hr
|Maribel vs Hector
|980
|Paving Fraud Suspect Arrested (Oct '08)
|Mar 16
|Bill Braskey
|376
|From taco trucks to Latino markets, owners shut...
|Mar 12
|spud
|21
|Reasons why San Bernardino sucks (Oct '08)
|Mar 10
|ramswell
|50
|Gay Marraige?
|Mar 10
|Mike
|3
|Woman's body found off grey st and 3rd ave (Dec '15)
|Mar 9
|Azulb
|18
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC