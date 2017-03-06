Animal therapy group mingles with kids and the Cat in the Hat
Titan, a 7 year old english mastif, and his handler Carole Autler, read a story to Mrs. Correa's 4th grade class at Alice Birney Elementary School in Colton for the school's celebration of Dr. Seuss and Read Across America. Hooves and Paws, a group of therapy animals that visit schools, convalescent homes and hospitals, visit Alice Birney Elementary School in Colton for the school's celebration of Dr. Seuss and Read Across America, Wednesday, March 1, 2017 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is there any gay cruising in crestline??? (Jan '16)
|Mon
|KEITH
|5
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|Mon
|Maribel vs Hector
|906
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Mon
|Sure Phart
|32,770
|Rialto shooting victim identified (Jun '09)
|Sun
|Pipi37
|36
|From taco trucks to Latino markets, owners shut...
|Feb 24
|okimar
|19
|Parents, care providers criticize Inland Region... (Sep '10)
|Feb 24
|katy88
|23
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|Feb 20
|secret Asian man
|54
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC