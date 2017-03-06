Animal therapy group mingles with kid...

Animal therapy group mingles with kids and the Cat in the Hat

14 hrs ago

Titan, a 7 year old english mastif, and his handler Carole Autler, read a story to Mrs. Correa's 4th grade class at Alice Birney Elementary School in Colton for the school's celebration of Dr. Seuss and Read Across America. Hooves and Paws, a group of therapy animals that visit schools, convalescent homes and hospitals, visit Alice Birney Elementary School in Colton for the school's celebration of Dr. Seuss and Read Across America, Wednesday, March 1, 2017 .

San Bernardino, CA

