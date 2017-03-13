After the London terror attack, a top...

After the London terror attack, a top U.K. official says Facebook needs to open up WhatsApp

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Re/code

A top U.K. official is targeting WhatsApp, after reports that the terrorist who killed four people used the Facebook-owned messaging app before launching his attack in London this week. Home Secretary Amber Rudd complained that WhatsApp's end-to-end encryption system offered terrorists a safe way to communicate, and said government agencies need to be able to peer inside the messaging app.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Re/code.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 5 hr Now_What- 56
Review: Omnitrans ACCESS 12 hr OMNITRANS ACCESS 2
Review: OMNITRANS 12 hr OMNITRANS 1
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Sun AnyonePhartss 32,818
Review: Summit Container Corporation Sat Well Well 2
Review: Tibor Protection & Services (Jun '15) Sat Blake 4
Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11) Sat CHARLES 1,001
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,211 • Total comments across all topics: 279,855,385

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC