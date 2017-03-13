After the London terror attack, a top U.K. official says Facebook needs to open up WhatsApp
A top U.K. official is targeting WhatsApp, after reports that the terrorist who killed four people used the Facebook-owned messaging app before launching his attack in London this week. Home Secretary Amber Rudd complained that WhatsApp's end-to-end encryption system offered terrorists a safe way to communicate, and said government agencies need to be able to peer inside the messaging app.
