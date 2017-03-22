A ton of illegal fireworks a " literally a " found at Rialto home
A task force arrested a man at a Rialto home Monday after finding a stolen trailer, another stolen vehicle and 2,644 pounds of illegal fireworks there, according to a San Bernardino police news release. The man, who is not named, was arrested at a home in the 1600 block of W. McWethy Street in the city, according to the release.
