A ton of illegal fireworks a " litera...

A ton of illegal fireworks a " literally a " found at Rialto home

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

A task force arrested a man at a Rialto home Monday after finding a stolen trailer, another stolen vehicle and 2,644 pounds of illegal fireworks there, according to a San Bernardino police news release. The man, who is not named, was arrested at a home in the 1600 block of W. McWethy Street in the city, according to the release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup 1 hr West Coast Warning 1
Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11) 4 hr Maribel 989
Review: Smart and Final Extra (Aug '15) 5 hr Smart and Final E... 4
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 17 hr Sport phartz 32,812
Review: Summit Container Corporation Wed SUMMIT FONTANA 1
Glen Helen Festival Grounds 8/26/17 RIOT ALERT! Tue West Coast Alert 1
News Paving Fraud Suspect Arrested (Oct '08) Mar 16 Bill Braskey 376
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,052 • Total comments across all topics: 279,761,432

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC