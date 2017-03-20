91 Freeway toll lanes now open
Crews were picking up the final safety cones as the new 91 Freeway toll lanes were opened on Monday, March 20, 2017. The lanes opened about 4:10 a.m. Monday and there were a number of cars on the freeway at that hour but traffic was flowing smoothly.
