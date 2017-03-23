8th Annual Latino Education and Advoc...

8th Annual Latino Education and Advocacy Days Summit Includes High-Ranking Officials

SAN BERNARDINO, Ca - High-ranking state officials and the chief consul of Mexico in San Bernardino will deliver keynote addresses at the 8 annual Latino Education and Advocacy Days Summit at Cal State San Bernardino on Thursday, March 30 , with the focus on " Sin Fronteras - Education Beyond Borders." Registration is now open for the free, one-day event, which brings together teaching professionals and educators, researchers, academics, scholars, administrators, independent writers and artists, policy and program specialists, students, parents, civic leaders, activists and advocates.

San Bernardino, CA

