8th Annual Latino Education and Advocacy Days Summit Includes High-Ranking Officials
SAN BERNARDINO, Ca - High-ranking state officials and the chief consul of Mexico in San Bernardino will deliver keynote addresses at the 8 annual Latino Education and Advocacy Days Summit at Cal State San Bernardino on Thursday, March 30 , with the focus on " Sin Fronteras - Education Beyond Borders." Registration is now open for the free, one-day event, which brings together teaching professionals and educators, researchers, academics, scholars, administrators, independent writers and artists, policy and program specialists, students, parents, civic leaders, activists and advocates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Empire California.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|12 hr
|AllPhartx
|32,818
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|16 hr
|MATTHEW
|998
|Found guilty, SB woman seeks new trial (Sep '09)
|Thu
|Anonymous
|27
|It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup
|Thu
|West Coast Warning
|1
|Review: Smart and Final Extra (Aug '15)
|Thu
|Smart and Final E...
|4
|Review: Summit Container Corporation
|Mar 22
|SUMMIT FONTANA
|1
|Glen Helen Festival Grounds 8/26/17 RIOT ALERT!
|Mar 21
|West Coast Alert
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC