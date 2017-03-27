63-year-old San Bernardino man accuse...

63-year-old San Bernardino man accused of stealing car

SAN BERNARDINO >> A 63-year-old San Bernardino man is behind bars after a disturbance call led deputies to a vehicle stolen out of Las Vegas, San Bernardino County sheriffs' officials said. Dwight Holmes was arrested Saturday night on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, according to a sheriff's news release.

