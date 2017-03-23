3 arrested on suspicion of Highland sex crimes with girls over period of years

HIGHLAND >> Deputies arrested three men on suspicion of sexually abusing two girls over the course of several years, sheriff's officials say. Antonio Alvarez, 37, of Highland, Melvin Pilgrim, 62, of San Bernardino, and Jeffrey Raynor, 45, of San Bernardino were arrested in connection with the case, according to a San Bernardino County sheriff's news release issued Friday.

