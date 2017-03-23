3 arrested on suspicion of Highland sex crimes with girls over period of years
HIGHLAND >> Deputies arrested three men on suspicion of sexually abusing two girls over the course of several years, sheriff's officials say. Antonio Alvarez, 37, of Highland, Melvin Pilgrim, 62, of San Bernardino, and Jeffrey Raynor, 45, of San Bernardino were arrested in connection with the case, according to a San Bernardino County sheriff's news release issued Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|17 hr
|AllPhartx
|32,818
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|21 hr
|MATTHEW
|998
|Found guilty, SB woman seeks new trial (Sep '09)
|Thu
|Anonymous
|27
|It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup
|Thu
|West Coast Warning
|1
|Review: Smart and Final Extra (Aug '15)
|Thu
|Smart and Final E...
|4
|Review: Summit Container Corporation
|Mar 22
|SUMMIT FONTANA
|1
|Glen Helen Festival Grounds 8/26/17 RIOT ALERT!
|Mar 21
|West Coast Alert
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC