1 wounded in San Bernardino house party shooting
SAN BERNARDINO >> A person suffered a gunshot wound early Saturday morning after someone opened fire at a San Bernardino house party, a police official said. The incident was reported at a home near the intersection of Rosarita Street and Cristy Avenue, San Bernardino police Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Tibor Protection & Services (Jun '15)
|2 hr
|Blake
|4
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|4 hr
|CHARLES
|1,001
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|23 hr
|AllPhartx
|32,818
|Found guilty, SB woman seeks new trial (Sep '09)
|Mar 23
|Anonymous
|27
|It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup
|Mar 23
|West Coast Warning
|1
|Review: Smart and Final Extra (Aug '15)
|Mar 23
|Smart and Final E...
|4
|Review: Summit Container Corporation
|Mar 22
|SUMMIT FONTANA
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC