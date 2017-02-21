Yucaipa man accused of sex crimes jum...

Yucaipa man accused of sex crimes jumps from moving car, arrested

Christopher Ryan Sanchez, 19, was booked into the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino on suspicion of penetration with a foreign object on a victim under the age of 18, oral copulation on a person under 18, and sex with a minor, according to a San Bernardino County sheriff's news release. He's being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

