Yucaipa man accused of sex crimes jumps from moving car, arrested
Christopher Ryan Sanchez, 19, was booked into the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino on suspicion of penetration with a foreign object on a victim under the age of 18, oral copulation on a person under 18, and sex with a minor, according to a San Bernardino County sheriff's news release. He's being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.
