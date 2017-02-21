Yucaipa man accused of sex crimes jumps from moving car, arrested

Christopher Ryan Sanchez, 19, was booked into the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino on suspicion of penetration with a foreign object on a victim under the age of 18, oral copulation on a person under 18, and sex with a minor, according to a San Bernardino County sheriff's news release. He's being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.