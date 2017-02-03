Wounded San Bernardino police officer...

Wounded San Bernardino police officer Garcia has surgery, is improving

15 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

San Bernardino police Officer Gabe Garcia expects to return home this weekend from UCLA Medical Center after having skull surgery, the latest step in his slow but steady progress in his recovery from a near deadly gunshot wound in 2014. The bone flap on the side of his head that was shot was disintegrating from lack of blood flow said Garcia's father, Ron, and that side of his head was collapsing.

