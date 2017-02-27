Woman falls out of car in Highland-to-San Bernardino pursuit
A woman in a stolen Honda fleeing Highland deputies Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, fell out of the vehicle before the pursuit ended near Waterman Avenue and Sixth Street in San Bernardino. HIGHLAND >> A woman fell out of a fleeing vehicle during a quick pursuit in Highland Sunday night, San Bernardino County sheriff's officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|19 hr
|Maribel and Jenny
|884
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Sun
|OrderPhartse
|32,758
|From taco trucks to Latino markets, owners shut...
|Feb 24
|okimar
|19
|Parents, care providers criticize Inland Region... (Sep '10)
|Feb 24
|katy88
|23
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|Feb 20
|secret Asian man
|54
|Redlands man robbed leaving adult book store (Jun '09)
|Feb 20
|John
|20
|Review: Del Rosa Lanes
|Feb 19
|Del Rosa Lanes
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC