Why therea s no Campus Avenue exit of...

Why therea s no Campus Avenue exit off the 10 Freeway

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Sixty-six years ago Tuesday, a sneaky bit of collusion by members of the Ontario and Upland city councils was revealed by an Ontario Daily Report article. It was all about a secret meeting on Feb. 12, 1951, between the two councils to discuss a sticky situation that neither wanted to debate in front of the voting public: the on- and off-ramps planned for Campus Avenue on the soon-to-be-built San Bernardino Freeway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 6 min HoneyPharts 32,739
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... Mon Well Well 45
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Sun Storm chaser 4,845
News Adam Robinson: British man 'had sex with girl, ... (Dec '12) Feb 11 BlehTheNeko 34
lesbian or straigh snapchat names (Oct '15) Feb 8 Anonymous 9
Review: Del Rosa Lanes Feb 6 Del Rosa Lanes 1
News In fight against gangs, Ontario has outpaced Po... (Jun '09) Feb 4 Peer mwsk 88
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for San Bernardino County was issued at February 14 at 1:11PM PST

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,286 • Total comments across all topics: 278,861,784

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC