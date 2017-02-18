Why therea s no Campus Avenue exit off the 10 Freeway

Sixty-six years ago Tuesday, a sneaky bit of collusion by members of the Ontario and Upland city councils was revealed by an Ontario Daily Report article. It was all about a secret meeting on Feb. 12, 1951, between the two councils to discuss a sticky situation that neither wanted to debate in front of the voting public: the on- and off-ramps planned for Campus Avenue on the soon-to-be-built San Bernardino Freeway.

