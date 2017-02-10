Victorville man arrested in connection to San Bernardino slaying
SAN BERNARDINO >> Police arrested a Victorville man Thursday suspected in the Feb. 5 fatal shooting of a San Bernardino man . Jose Enrique Gamboa, 41, was booked into West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of murder.
