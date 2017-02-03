Trump's order ignores ISIL victims in...

Trump's order ignores ISIL victims in Turkey

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

A presidential memorandum recently signed by U.S. President Donald Trump to instruct the Pentagon to develop a comprehensive plan to defeat the Islamic State of Iraq and the Syria ignored the group's attacks in Turkey, as well as its victims, while citing incidents that occurred in the U.S. and in some European countries. "ISIS has inspired attacks in the United States, including the December 2015 attack in San Bernardino, California, and the June 2016 attack in Orlando, Florida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 4 hr ThomasA 36
Baseline/Tippecanoe Plaza Shopping Center 9 hr Coming soon 16
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Thu Trojan 32,723
Poll Reasons why San Bernardino sucks (Oct '08) Wed No sanctuary state 49
Brandy Dillingham is located at 3271 N. Mayfiel... Jan 31 BRANDY 1
Emily Groves is located at 1514 Foothill Way. R... Jan 30 EMILY 1
News Pastor charged with bigamy (Apr '10) Jan 30 Kornho Granny 25
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,966 • Total comments across all topics: 278,537,919

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC