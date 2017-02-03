Trump's order ignores ISIL victims in Turkey
A presidential memorandum recently signed by U.S. President Donald Trump to instruct the Pentagon to develop a comprehensive plan to defeat the Islamic State of Iraq and the Syria ignored the group's attacks in Turkey, as well as its victims, while citing incidents that occurred in the U.S. and in some European countries. "ISIS has inspired attacks in the United States, including the December 2015 attack in San Bernardino, California, and the June 2016 attack in Orlando, Florida.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|4 hr
|ThomasA
|36
|Baseline/Tippecanoe Plaza Shopping Center
|9 hr
|Coming soon
|16
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Thu
|Trojan
|32,723
|Reasons why San Bernardino sucks (Oct '08)
|Wed
|No sanctuary state
|49
|Brandy Dillingham is located at 3271 N. Mayfiel...
|Jan 31
|BRANDY
|1
|Emily Groves is located at 1514 Foothill Way. R...
|Jan 30
|EMILY
|1
|Pastor charged with bigamy (Apr '10)
|Jan 30
|Kornho Granny
|25
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC