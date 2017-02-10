Trumpa s use of San Bernardino inaccurate, dangerous: Pete Aguilar
In this Dec. 9, 2015 file photo, Manuel Ramos hugs his sister Elaine Ramos Doyle while his wife Pam Ramos, far right, embraces her sister-in-law Joane Ramos Kennedy at a makeshift memorial on Waterman Avenue for those killed and injured in the Dec. 2, 2015 mass shooting at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino. Ramos' brother, who was in the IRC at the time of the shootings, injured his hand and foot while trying to escape the shooters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adam Robinson: British man 'had sex with girl, ... (Dec '12)
|4 hr
|BlehTheNeko
|34
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Thu
|Well Well
|4,842
|lesbian or straigh snapchat names (Oct '15)
|Wed
|Anonymous
|9
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Feb 8
|Trojan
|32,729
|Review: Del Rosa Lanes
|Feb 6
|Del Rosa Lanes
|1
|In fight against gangs, Ontario has outpaced Po... (Jun '09)
|Feb 4
|Peer mwsk
|88
|Baseline/Tippecanoe Plaza Shopping Center
|Feb 4
|Coming soon
|20
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC