Trumpa s claims about the lack of med...

Trumpa s claims about the lack of media coverage of terrorism are misleading

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

During a visit to U.S. Central Command headquarters in Tampa on Monday, President Donald Trump took a shot at one of his favorite targets - the media. This time, he blamed the media for letting Islamic terrorists get away with attacks without covering them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 6 hr Trojan 32,729
Review: Del Rosa Lanes Mon Del Rosa Lanes 1
News In fight against gangs, Ontario has outpaced Po... (Jun '09) Feb 4 Peer mwsk 88
Baseline/Tippecanoe Plaza Shopping Center Feb 4 Coming soon 20
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... Feb 4 Rose of Tralee 39
Emily Groves is located at 1514 Foothill Way. R... Feb 4 Timothy Turner 2
Poll Reasons why San Bernardino sucks (Oct '08) Feb 1 No sanctuary state 49
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,710 • Total comments across all topics: 278,677,066

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC