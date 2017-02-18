Top qualifiers prevail on final day of NHRA Winternationals
Top Fuel winner Leah Pritchett , from Redlands, celebrates with Pro Stock winner Jason Line on Sunday February at the 57th annual NHRA Winternationals in Pomona. Funny Car winner Matt Hagan celebrates after defeating Courtney Force in the final on Sunday February at the 57th annual NHRA Winternationals in Pomona.
