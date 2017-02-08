Tim Cook: If we don't oppose travel b...

Tim Cook: If we don't oppose travel ban, 'we become a part of it' - CNET

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Historic City News

This was after Cupertino had refused an FBI request to hack a phone issued to one of the terrorists involved in the 2015 mass shooting in San Bernardino, California. I wonder, though, whether the president might have itchy Twitter fingers after Apple's CEO made a strong statement on Wednesday against Trump's order temporarily banning immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Historic City News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lesbian or straigh snapchat names (Oct '15) 4 hr babygirlwantsit 9
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 18 hr Trojan 32,729
Review: Del Rosa Lanes Feb 6 Del Rosa Lanes 1
News In fight against gangs, Ontario has outpaced Po... (Jun '09) Feb 4 Peer mwsk 88
Baseline/Tippecanoe Plaza Shopping Center Feb 4 Coming soon 20
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... Feb 4 Rose of Tralee 39
Emily Groves is located at 1514 Foothill Way. R... Feb 4 Timothy Turner 2
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,585 • Total comments across all topics: 278,693,166

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC