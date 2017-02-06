The White House released a list of a under covereda terror attacks it would like you to look at
Yellow police tape is strung in front of the Inland Regional Center, site of the mass shooting in San Bernardino, Calif. in 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Del Rosa Lanes
|15 hr
|Del Rosa Lanes
|1
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Sun
|Trojan
|32,724
|In fight against gangs, Ontario has outpaced Po... (Jun '09)
|Sat
|Peer mwsk
|88
|Baseline/Tippecanoe Plaza Shopping Center
|Sat
|Coming soon
|20
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|Feb 4
|Rose of Tralee
|39
|Emily Groves is located at 1514 Foothill Way. R...
|Feb 4
|Timothy Turner
|2
|Reasons why San Bernardino sucks (Oct '08)
|Feb 1
|No sanctuary state
|49
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC