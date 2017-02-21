The San Bernardino County Library Celebrates Seuss
San Bernardino, CA - The San Bernardino County Library invites you to join in the celebration of everyone's favorite author, Dr. Seuss. A week-long celebration of reading and Dr. Seuss is in store, in support of the Countywide Vision's literacy campaign, Vision2Read , and NEA's Read Across America initiative.
