Suspect in rape of elderly Mentone woman had history of violent offenses

The warning signs were evident long before police arrested James Robert Hiles on suspicion of raping an elderly Mentone woman on Jan. 16. Three days before the rape, Hiles, 30, of Mentone, was released from the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino after pleading guilty to felony assault for attacking a Mentone man at a party last Halloween. Despite being on parole for manslaughter, stalking and criminal threats at the time of the Oct. 31 assault, Hiles, according to court records, was granted three years felony probation and released from custody on Jan. 13. About 9:10 p.m. on Jan. 16, a 79-year-old woman was brutally raped in her home at the Friendly Hills Mobile Estates in Mentone.

