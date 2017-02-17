Suspect in rape of elderly Mentone woman had history of violent offenses
The warning signs were evident long before police arrested James Robert Hiles on suspicion of raping an elderly Mentone woman on Jan. 16. Three days before the rape, Hiles, 30, of Mentone, was released from the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino after pleading guilty to felony assault for attacking a Mentone man at a party last Halloween. Despite being on parole for manslaughter, stalking and criminal threats at the time of the Oct. 31 assault, Hiles, according to court records, was granted three years felony probation and released from custody on Jan. 13. About 9:10 p.m. on Jan. 16, a 79-year-old woman was brutally raped in her home at the Friendly Hills Mobile Estates in Mentone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Del Rosa Lanes
|3 hr
|Del Rosa Lanes
|3
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|8 hr
|actorvet
|51
|Review: WARZONE BOXING CLUB
|10 hr
|Steven B
|1
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Fri
|Nicepharts
|32,745
|From taco trucks to Latino markets, owners shut...
|Fri
|Dee Dee Dee
|17
|The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10)
|Feb 17
|Now_What-
|7,056
|In fight against gangs, Ontario has outpaced Po... (Jun '09)
|Feb 15
|BLACKLIVESMATTER
|89
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC