Students for Quality Education opposes CSU fee hike
Students at California State University campuses across the state registered their objections to a proposed 5 percent fee hike , including small events at Cal State San Bernardino and Cal Poly Pomona. Students For Quality Education, a CSU student group, organized events at two campuses Tuesday and five other campuses Wednesday, including Cal State San Bernardino.
