Storms Land Another Knockout Punch to...

Storms Land Another Knockout Punch to California Drought

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: NBC Los Angeles

Snowpack and reservoir levels continued to increase in California, marking another week of improvement for drought conditions across the state. Last week, 47 percent of the state was in drought, but that figure plummeted to 24 percent this week, according to the Drought Monitor report issued Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 8 hr Nicepharts 32,745
News From taco trucks to Latino markets, owners shut... 12 hr Dee Dee Dee 17
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 17 hr Free Willy Clinton 50
News The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10) 23 hr Now_What- 7,056
wsr (Feb '07) Thu iii 48
News In fight against gangs, Ontario has outpaced Po... (Jun '09) Wed BLACKLIVESMATTER 89
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Feb 12 Storm chaser 4,845
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,666 • Total comments across all topics: 278,962,821

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC