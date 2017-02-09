Stolen-car chase ends in Alhambra crash

California Highway Patrol officers today chased a stolen car in the Alhambra area, and a suspect was arrested after the vehicle crashed. Officers began chasing the car, which had no license plates, shortly before 8 a.m. when they saw it being driven erratically on the eastbound San Bernardino Freeway near Fremont Avenue, said CHP Officer Siara Lund.

