Steep public pension costs push California cities toward the brink

37 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Richmond, a working-class city of 110,000 on the east shore of San Francisco Bay, has been struggling with the cost of employee retirement benefits. Pension-related expenses have risen from $25 million to $44 million annually in the last five years and could reach $70 million by 2021.

