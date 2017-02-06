Steady Inland Empire rain today and Tuesday to be followed by warm weather
To start, though, temperatures in the 50s will mix with rainy weather to create a gloomy Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. By 6 a.m., little to no rainfall had accumulated in the Inland area, but the Weather Service predicts rainfall could accumulate to more than a half-inch in parts of the Inland Empire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Del Rosa Lanes
|9 hr
|Del Rosa Lanes
|1
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Sun
|Trojan
|32,724
|In fight against gangs, Ontario has outpaced Po... (Jun '09)
|Sat
|Peer mwsk
|88
|Baseline/Tippecanoe Plaza Shopping Center
|Sat
|Coming soon
|20
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|Feb 4
|Rose of Tralee
|39
|Emily Groves is located at 1514 Foothill Way. R...
|Feb 4
|Timothy Turner
|2
|Reasons why San Bernardino sucks (Oct '08)
|Feb 1
|No sanctuary state
|49
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC