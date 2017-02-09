Sean Spicer Cites 'Atlanta' Terror Attack, But Really Meant 'Orlando'
White House press secretary Sean Spicer now says he clearly meant "Orlando" after citing a mystery "Atlanta" terror attack three times in two days, The Washington Post reports. In defending President Donald Trump's travel ban on seven majority-Muslim countries, Spicer had repeatedly cited terrorist attacks on U.S. soil, according to the Post's Morning Mix column.
