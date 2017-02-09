Sean Spicer Cites 'Atlanta' Terror At...

Sean Spicer Cites 'Atlanta' Terror Attack, But Really Meant 'Orlando'

10 hrs ago

White House press secretary Sean Spicer now says he clearly meant "Orlando" after citing a mystery "Atlanta" terror attack three times in two days, The Washington Post reports. In defending President Donald Trump's travel ban on seven majority-Muslim countries, Spicer had repeatedly cited terrorist attacks on U.S. soil, according to the Post's Morning Mix column.

