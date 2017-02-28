San Rafael women killed in San Bernardino bus collision
A woman killed in a three-vehicle collision Monday in San Bernardino County that injured dozens has been identified as 55-year-old Kristina Carey, a resident of the Terra Linda area of San Rafael, according to county coroner's officials. Carey was killed at about noon when a small charter bus traveling east on state Highway 58 between Boron and Barstow veered into the westbound lanes and collided head-on with her Subaru Outback and a Chevrolet Spark, according to San Bernardino County fire officials.
