San BernardinoSan Bernardino resident...

San BernardinoSan Bernardino residents, neighborhood groups aim to have a say in citya s direction

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Press-Enterprise

SAN BERNARDINO >> This is the moment to change the city from the ground up, Neighborhood Association Council President Amelia Lopez said recently. It's a message Lopez and other members of the group have increasingly spread as they try to revive a group that became less and less active over the past few years, but that they think can connect residents to their neighbors and make a cleaner, safer city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 4 hr OrderPhartse 32,758
Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11) 22 hr WHY and Jenny 875
News From taco trucks to Latino markets, owners shut... Fri okimar 19
News Parents, care providers criticize Inland Region... (Sep '10) Fri katy88 23
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... Feb 20 secret Asian man 54
News Redlands man robbed leaving adult book store (Jun '09) Feb 20 John 20
Review: Del Rosa Lanes Feb 19 Del Rosa Lanes 3
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,044 • Total comments across all topics: 279,164,458

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC