San BernardinoSan Bernardino residents, neighborhood groups aim to have a say in citya s direction
SAN BERNARDINO >> This is the moment to change the city from the ground up, Neighborhood Association Council President Amelia Lopez said recently. It's a message Lopez and other members of the group have increasingly spread as they try to revive a group that became less and less active over the past few years, but that they think can connect residents to their neighbors and make a cleaner, safer city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|4 hr
|OrderPhartse
|32,758
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|22 hr
|WHY and Jenny
|875
|From taco trucks to Latino markets, owners shut...
|Fri
|okimar
|19
|Parents, care providers criticize Inland Region... (Sep '10)
|Fri
|katy88
|23
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|Feb 20
|secret Asian man
|54
|Redlands man robbed leaving adult book store (Jun '09)
|Feb 20
|John
|20
|Review: Del Rosa Lanes
|Feb 19
|Del Rosa Lanes
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC