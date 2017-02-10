San BernardinoHow San Bernardino is t...

San BernardinoHow San Bernardino is trying to break the 'school-to-prison pipeline'

SAN BERNARDINO >> Concerned about the school-to-prison pipeline, a metaphor for students acting up in school and winding up incarcerated, local advocates gathered Saturday to redirect the flow. Dubbed Pipeline to Schools, the community meeting at Del Vallejo Middle School aimed to prime efforts to move children toward academic success.

Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

