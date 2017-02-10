San BernardinoHow San Bernardino is trying to break the 'school-to-prison pipeline'
SAN BERNARDINO >> Concerned about the school-to-prison pipeline, a metaphor for students acting up in school and winding up incarcerated, local advocates gathered Saturday to redirect the flow. Dubbed Pipeline to Schools, the community meeting at Del Vallejo Middle School aimed to prime efforts to move children toward academic success.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|4 hr
|Joey
|40
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|6 hr
|ChosenPharter
|32,732
|Adam Robinson: British man 'had sex with girl, ... (Dec '12)
|19 hr
|BlehTheNeko
|34
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Feb 9
|Well Well
|4,842
|lesbian or straigh snapchat names (Oct '15)
|Feb 8
|Anonymous
|9
|Review: Del Rosa Lanes
|Feb 6
|Del Rosa Lanes
|1
|In fight against gangs, Ontario has outpaced Po... (Jun '09)
|Feb 4
|Peer mwsk
|88
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC