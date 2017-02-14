San BernardinoFontana man pleads guil...

San BernardinoFontana man pleads guilty to killing San Bernardino officer in crash

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Press-Enterprise

More than a year after a suspected drunken driver slammed into a patrol vehicle, killing a San Bernardino police officer, the 28-year-old driver has pleaded guilty and will be sentenced next month, records show. Archie Green III of Fontana wasA initially chargedA with gross vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence of alcohol in the crash that killed Officer Bryce Hanes on Nov. 5, 2015 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 6 min HoneyPharts 32,739
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... Mon Well Well 45
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Sun Storm chaser 4,845
News Adam Robinson: British man 'had sex with girl, ... (Dec '12) Feb 11 BlehTheNeko 34
lesbian or straigh snapchat names (Oct '15) Feb 8 Anonymous 9
Review: Del Rosa Lanes Feb 6 Del Rosa Lanes 1
News In fight against gangs, Ontario has outpaced Po... (Jun '09) Feb 4 Peer mwsk 88
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for San Bernardino County was issued at February 14 at 1:11PM PST

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,299 • Total comments across all topics: 278,861,770

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC