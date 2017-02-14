San BernardinoFontana man pleads guilty to killing San Bernardino officer in crash
More than a year after a suspected drunken driver slammed into a patrol vehicle, killing a San Bernardino police officer, the 28-year-old driver has pleaded guilty and will be sentenced next month, records show. Archie Green III of Fontana wasA initially chargedA with gross vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence of alcohol in the crash that killed Officer Bryce Hanes on Nov. 5, 2015 .
