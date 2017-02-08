San BernardinoDec. 2 survivors seek help from President Trump
Utilization review is a process by which independent doctors review treatment proposals made by patients' physicians, David Wert, a county spokesman, said. Fourteen people were killed and 22 were wounded on Dec. 2, 2015, during a combined holiday and training event at Inland Regional Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|5 hr
|Well Well
|4,842
|lesbian or straigh snapchat names (Oct '15)
|14 hr
|babygirlwantsit
|9
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Wed
|Trojan
|32,729
|Review: Del Rosa Lanes
|Feb 6
|Del Rosa Lanes
|1
|In fight against gangs, Ontario has outpaced Po... (Jun '09)
|Feb 4
|Peer mwsk
|88
|Baseline/Tippecanoe Plaza Shopping Center
|Feb 4
|Coming soon
|20
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|Feb 4
|Rose of Tralee
|39
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC