San BernardinoDA finds San Bernardino officer justified in fatal shooting of heavily armed suspect
On August 22, 2014, Officer Marcus Pesquera along with his field training officer, Garcia, a six-year veteran of the force, were on patrol in San Bernardino's Westside when they came across a group of people gathered around a car drinking. "We were trying to be proactive on patrol when we found ourselves driving down 19th Street, making our way down Garner Avenue," Pesquera recalled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Wed
|ResidentPhartx
|32,756
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|Feb 20
|secret Asian man
|54
|Redlands man robbed leaving adult book store (Jun '09)
|Feb 20
|John
|20
|Review: Del Rosa Lanes
|Feb 19
|Del Rosa Lanes
|3
|Review: WARZONE BOXING CLUB
|Feb 19
|Steven B
|1
|From taco trucks to Latino markets, owners shut...
|Feb 17
|Dee Dee Dee
|17
|The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10)
|Feb 17
|Now_What-
|7,056
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC