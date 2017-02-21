San Bernardino wants Trumpa s help with these city issues
SAN BERNARDINO >> A letter signed by all of the city's policy makers asks President Donald Trump for help fighting crime and the use of drugs in the city, including marijuana - which majorities in the state and city voted to allow. But the letter, sent before White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Thursday to expect “greater enforcement” of federal laws against recreational marijuana, doesn't actually have the support of everyone who signed it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|2 min
|WHY
|868
|From taco trucks to Latino markets, owners shut...
|23 hr
|okimar
|19
|Parents, care providers criticize Inland Region... (Sep '10)
|Fri
|katy88
|23
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Feb 22
|ResidentPhartx
|32,756
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|Feb 20
|secret Asian man
|54
|Redlands man robbed leaving adult book store (Jun '09)
|Feb 20
|John
|20
|Review: Del Rosa Lanes
|Feb 19
|Del Rosa Lanes
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC