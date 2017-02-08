San Bernardino Theater Square master plan passes
SAN BERNARDINO >> A master plan for Theater Square got unanimous City Council approval Wednesday, moving the city toward the sale and development of 25,000 square feet of restaurant and retail space surrounding Regal Cinema. The sale is expected to bring in $10 million, used to finance the demolition and future development of Carousel Mall, across the street, and to create a focal point for downtown.
