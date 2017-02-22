San Bernardino terror victims say county falling short on providing...
More than a year after terrorists murdered 14 and injured 22 inside a San Bernardino County Christmas party, many of the victims say they feel like forgotten survivors. After the terror attack, many surviving victims were placed into California's workers' comp system.
