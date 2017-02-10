San Bernardino rep: Trump 'continues to try to exploit my community'
San Bernardino Rep: It's unfortunate that POTUS continues to "exploit my community" as an example for Muslim ban https://t.co/uskeZKAKpD The Democratic lawmaker representing San Bernardino, Calif., said Friday that President Trump's immigration ban would not have stopped the deadly 2015 attack in his district, and accused the president of trying to "exploit" the tragedy for political purposes. "Nothing that the president proposed would have stopped the San Bernardino attack," Rep. Pete Aguilar said on CNN's "New Day."
