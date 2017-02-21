San Bernardino Quality of Life team wins award

SAN BERNARDINO >> The blight-fighting Quality of Life Team made up of employees from four different government departments and the trash collection company Burrtec won the Public-Private Partnership Award from the Inland Empire Economic Partnership Thursday night. The region's only economic development agency, IEEP gives out six awards at the annual “Red Tape to Red Carpet Awards,” intended to recognize agencies that have developed innovative ways to avoid bureaucratic red tape for the betterment of local economies and communities.

