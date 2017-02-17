San Bernardino Officials: Fire Truck Falls Off Edge of Crumbling Interstate
A San Bernardino County Fire District truck went tumbling off the side of Interstate 15 Friday as floodwaters moved in. Along the outside, number five lane on southbound Interstate 15, just south of Highway 138, a San Bernardino fire engine was hanging off the edge of the collapsed roadway.
