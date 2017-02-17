San Bernardino MountainsChains required on Highway 18 in Snow Valley; don't block the road
Chains were required for non-four-wheel drive vehicles on Highway 18 in Snow Valley, west of Bear Lake, as of 5:16 p.m. Friday, a California Highway Patrol log incidated. The CHP reported that motorists were blocking traffic to put on chains.
