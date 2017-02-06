San Bernardino man arrested following...

San Bernardino man arrested following high speed chase

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

Lee Edward Waits, 31, of San Bernardino was booked into West Valley Detention Center on suspicion of evasion and possession of a stolen vehicle, court records show. He's being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Del Rosa Lanes 13 hr Del Rosa Lanes 1
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Sun Trojan 32,724
News In fight against gangs, Ontario has outpaced Po... (Jun '09) Sat Peer mwsk 88
Baseline/Tippecanoe Plaza Shopping Center Sat Coming soon 20
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... Feb 4 Rose of Tralee 39
Emily Groves is located at 1514 Foothill Way. R... Feb 4 Timothy Turner 2
Poll Reasons why San Bernardino sucks (Oct '08) Feb 1 No sanctuary state 49
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,166 • Total comments across all topics: 278,621,271

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC