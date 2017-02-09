San Bernardino elementary student rep...

San Bernardino elementary student reportedly molested near Waterman Gardens

SAN BERNARDINO >> A woman on Monday reported her elementary school age son had been molested by an older boy in the Waterman Gardens housing complex. “Our primary concern is always the safety of our students,” according to the memo that went home with students on Tuesday.

