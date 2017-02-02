San Bernardino Deputy Threatens to 'Create' Charges Against Man Videotaping Him
A San Bernardino sheriff's deputy did not appreciate a citizen videotaping him during a terse exchange in the sheriff's office, and threatened to arrest the man because of it. When asked on what grounds did the deputy have for making an arrest, the deputy replied, "I'll create something."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Quebec Chronicle-Telegraph.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Baseline/Tippecanoe Plaza Shopping Center
|13 hr
|Coming soon
|6
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|19 hr
|Trojan
|32,723
|Reasons why San Bernardino sucks (Oct '08)
|Wed
|No sanctuary state
|49
|Brandy Dillingham is located at 3271 N. Mayfiel...
|Jan 31
|BRANDY
|1
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|Jan 30
|Horacio
|240
|rage against the machine to play the barn in sa...
|Jan 23
|cypress hill
|1
|pearl jam san bernardino october 2017 eddie ved...
|Jan 23
|cypress hill
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC