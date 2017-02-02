San Bernardino Deputy Threatens to 'C...

San Bernardino Deputy Threatens to 'Create' Charges Against Man Videotaping Him

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Quebec Chronicle-Telegraph

A San Bernardino sheriff's deputy did not appreciate a citizen videotaping him during a terse exchange in the sheriff's office, and threatened to arrest the man because of it. When asked on what grounds did the deputy have for making an arrest, the deputy replied, "I'll create something."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Quebec Chronicle-Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Baseline/Tippecanoe Plaza Shopping Center 13 hr Coming soon 6
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 19 hr Trojan 32,723
Poll Reasons why San Bernardino sucks (Oct '08) Wed No sanctuary state 49
Brandy Dillingham is located at 3271 N. Mayfiel... Jan 31 BRANDY 1
News Teens protest legislation (Mar '06) Jan 30 Horacio 240
rage against the machine to play the barn in sa... Jan 23 cypress hill 1
pearl jam san bernardino october 2017 eddie ved... Jan 23 cypress hill 1
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,785 • Total comments across all topics: 278,511,743

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC