San Bernardino County Board Appoints ...

San Bernardino County Board Appoints Dena Smith Interim CEO, Launches Recruitment

San Bernardino, CA - Dena M. Smith, San Bernardino County's Chief Operating Officer, will serve as Interim Chief Executive Officer beginning on April 1 while a nationwide recruitment is conducted for a new CEO, the Board of Supervisors unanimously decided in closed session today. "The Board has the utmost confidence in Dena' ability to carry out Board policy and lead the County organization as we conduct our due diligence to ensure we make the best choice for our next CEO," said Board of Supervisors Chairman Robert Lovingood.

