San Bernardino council meeting canceled; Theater Square plan and city managera s contract postponed

SAN BERNARDINO >> The agenda for Monday's City Council meeting wasn't posted outside City Hall as required by state law, leading to the meeting being canceled and the city manager's contract expiring before it could be renewed. Just over an hour before the meeting was set to begin, though, city officials said that the meeting was canceled because the agenda wasn't posted in the way required by the Brown Act , the state open meeting law.

