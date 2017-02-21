San Bernardino city manager gets two-week extension, final spot for other job

SAN BERNARDINO >> A wary City Council gave City Manager Mark Scott a two-week extension to his expired contract Tuesday, the same day the Reno City Council chose him as one of two finalists for the same job in Nevada. With Scott absent - his Reno interview was the same day - several City Council members said they weren't willing to tie themselves to an administrator with one foot out the door, even though the proposed month-to-month contract that requires either side to give 30 days notice before moving on.

