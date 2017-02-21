San Bernardino city manager gets two-...

San Bernardino city manager gets two-week extension, final spot for other job

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

SAN BERNARDINO >> A wary City Council gave City Manager Mark Scott a two-week extension to his expired contract Tuesday, the same day the Reno City Council chose him as one of two finalists for the same job in Nevada. With Scott absent - his Reno interview was the same day - several City Council members said they weren't willing to tie themselves to an administrator with one foot out the door, even though the proposed month-to-month contract that requires either side to give 30 days notice before moving on.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 6 hr ResidentPhartx 32,756
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... Mon secret Asian man 54
News Redlands man robbed leaving adult book store (Jun '09) Mon John 20
Review: Del Rosa Lanes Feb 19 Del Rosa Lanes 3
Review: WARZONE BOXING CLUB Feb 19 Steven B 1
News From taco trucks to Latino markets, owners shut... Feb 17 Dee Dee Dee 17
News The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10) Feb 17 Now_What- 7,056
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Death Penalty
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,916 • Total comments across all topics: 279,071,986

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC