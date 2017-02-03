San Bernardino city manager candidate for other job
SAN BERNARDINO >> City Manager Mark Scott is a candidate for a job in another city as his contract here is set to become month-to-month next week. Scott, whose one-year contract with San Bernardino ends Feb. 8, confirmed Friday that he agreed to be interviewed for a position as city manager in Reno, Nevada.
