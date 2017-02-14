San Bernardino begins pothole repairs
SAN BERNARDINO >> On the brink of exiting bankruptcy but still in the middle of a rainy winter, the city has gotten to work on one of residents' quality of life concerns: potholes. Paving contractor NPG Corp. is handling the major streets, while the department's street maintenance crews focus on residential streets.
