San Bernardino begins pothole repairs

12 hrs ago

SAN BERNARDINO >> On the brink of exiting bankruptcy but still in the middle of a rainy winter, the city has gotten to work on one of residents' quality of life concerns: potholes. Paving contractor NPG Corp. is handling the major streets, while the department's street maintenance crews focus on residential streets.

