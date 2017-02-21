San Bernadino man, former airman, accused of sexually abusing young family member
SAN BERNARDINO >> A former Air Force airman denied Tuesday allegations he repeatedly sexually abused a young family member, court records indicate. Sean Joseph Junior, 22, of San Bernardino was in San Bernardino Superior Court and pleaded not guilty to charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child, lewd acts with a child under the age of 14, sexual penetration with a foreign object of a child under the age of 14 and sexual penetration of a child 10 years old or younger, according to the criminal complaint.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|17 hr
|ResidentPhartx
|32,756
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|Mon
|secret Asian man
|54
|Redlands man robbed leaving adult book store (Jun '09)
|Mon
|John
|20
|Review: Del Rosa Lanes
|Feb 19
|Del Rosa Lanes
|3
|Review: WARZONE BOXING CLUB
|Feb 19
|Steven B
|1
|From taco trucks to Latino markets, owners shut...
|Feb 17
|Dee Dee Dee
|17
|The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10)
|Feb 17
|Now_What-
|7,056
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC