San Bernadino man, former airman, accused of sexually abusing young family member

SAN BERNARDINO >> A former Air Force airman denied Tuesday allegations he repeatedly sexually abused a young family member, court records indicate. Sean Joseph Junior, 22, of San Bernardino was in San Bernardino Superior Court and pleaded not guilty to charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child, lewd acts with a child under the age of 14, sexual penetration with a foreign object of a child under the age of 14 and sexual penetration of a child 10 years old or younger, according to the criminal complaint.

