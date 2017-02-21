San Bernadino man, former airman, acc...

San Bernadino man, former airman, accused of sexually abusing young family member

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

SAN BERNARDINO >> A former Air Force airman denied Tuesday allegations he repeatedly sexually abused a young family member, court records indicate. Sean Joseph Junior, 22, of San Bernardino was in San Bernardino Superior Court and pleaded not guilty to charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child, lewd acts with a child under the age of 14, sexual penetration with a foreign object of a child under the age of 14 and sexual penetration of a child 10 years old or younger, according to the criminal complaint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 17 hr ResidentPhartx 32,756
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... Mon secret Asian man 54
News Redlands man robbed leaving adult book store (Jun '09) Mon John 20
Review: Del Rosa Lanes Feb 19 Del Rosa Lanes 3
Review: WARZONE BOXING CLUB Feb 19 Steven B 1
News From taco trucks to Latino markets, owners shut... Feb 17 Dee Dee Dee 17
News The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10) Feb 17 Now_What- 7,056
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. NASA
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,345 • Total comments across all topics: 279,082,605

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC